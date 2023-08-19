David Lamond Acquires 24,766 Shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) Director David Lamond bought 24,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,948.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,097,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Lamond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, David Lamond bought 107,886 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $142,409.52.

Quince Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QNCX opened at $1.27 on Friday. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quince Therapeutics

About Quince Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quince Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quince Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.