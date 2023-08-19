David Lamond Acquires 24,766 Shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) Director David Lamond bought 24,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,948.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,097,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
- On Tuesday, August 15th, David Lamond bought 107,886 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $142,409.52.
Shares of NASDAQ QNCX opened at $1.27 on Friday. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.
