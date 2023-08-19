Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 965,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 19,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $1,770,407.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,903 shares of company stock worth $81,991,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

