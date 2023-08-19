Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after buying an additional 965,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $107,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,871,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,759,640.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 839,903 shares of company stock valued at $81,991,038. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

