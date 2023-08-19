Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $106.48 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday.

Get Datadog alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $93.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.12 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,389,489.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,242,538.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,389,489.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,242,538.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,871,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,759,640.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,903 shares of company stock worth $81,991,038 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.