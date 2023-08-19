Dana (NYSE:DAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $287,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $275,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $119,803.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 51.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dana in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Dana by 34.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Dana by 41.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 815,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dana in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

