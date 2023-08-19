CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.94

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

CyberAgent Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

CyberAgent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.