CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,005,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,359. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

