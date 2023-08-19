CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,038 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,358 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.82.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,005,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

