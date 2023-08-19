CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut CVD Equipment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,467. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth about $4,441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CVD Equipment by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVD Equipment

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.