cVault.finance (CORE) Hits Market Cap of $56.13 Million

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $5,613.35 or 0.21553341 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $56.13 million and $2,363.24 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

