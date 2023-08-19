Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Up 0.3 %

Cummins stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.62. The stock had a trading volume of 616,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,555. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.24.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

