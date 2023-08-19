CTS Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CTS to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. CTS has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CTS will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $10,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,772,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CTS by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 99,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CTS by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

