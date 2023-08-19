CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $184.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.58 and a 200-day moving average of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.99. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $111.70 and a twelve month high of $190.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.82.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,265,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CSW Industrials news, CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $159,614.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,265,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,476 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

