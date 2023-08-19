CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 3,001 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,574.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 615,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,941,837.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $14.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.18. CSP Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $14.98.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.42%.

CSP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSP by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CSP by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

