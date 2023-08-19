CSFB Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$33.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CSFB from C$34.50 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.54.

TSE:NPI traded up C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.58. 2,507,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,622. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.84. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$21.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

