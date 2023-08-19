Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCI. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $181.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.7% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 9.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

