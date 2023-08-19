Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCRN. William Blair started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $893.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

