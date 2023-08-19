Critical Review: Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sasol has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sasol alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sasol and Permianville Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 0 0 0 N/A Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Permianville Royalty Trust 23.82% 23.97% 23.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sasol and Permianville Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $18.15 billion 0.45 $2.56 billion N/A N/A Permianville Royalty Trust $62.15 million 1.58 $13.48 million $0.43 6.91

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sasol pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.5%. Permianville Royalty Trust pays out 148.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Sasol on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids. The company also markets and sells brick, electrical, engine, hand, non-ferrous, and window cleaners, as well as parts wash products and super soaps; degreasers; bitumen, fuel oils, lubricants, motor fuels, and gas-to-liquid fuels; and other fuels, such as illuminating paraffin, light cycle and distillate oils, light straight run fuels, and synthetic paraffinic kerosene. In addition, it wholesales diesel and petrol; operates coal mines; offers engineering services; and develops lower carbon solutions. Further, the company explores, develops, produces, markets, and distributes natural gas and related products through pipelines. It serves adhesive, agriculture and forestry, automotive and transportation, aviation, burner fuel, chemical, construction and material, corrosion protection, electrical and electronic, flavor and fragrance, furniture, health and medical, household and consumer goods, industrial product, lubricant, manufacturing, mining, packaging, paint and coating, personal care, pharmaceutical, plastic and polymer, publishing and ink, pulp and paper, rubber and tyre, specialty graphite, steel and foundry, textile and leather, water treatment, and other industries. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders. The company was founded in May 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.