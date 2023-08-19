Critical Analysis: Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) vs. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Consolidated Communications and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.58%.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications 9.83% -10.31% -1.76% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.19 billion 0.40 $140.09 million $0.57 7.11 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.00 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

Consolidated Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Communications

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions. The company also provides voice services, such as local phone and long-distance services; and high-speed fiber data transmission services to regional and national interexchange; and wireless carriers, including Ethernet, cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and colocation services. In addition, it sells business equipment, as well as offers related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. Further, the company offers video services comprising high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; and in-demand streaming TV services that provide endless entertainment options. Additionally, it provides network access services that include interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access; and telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support, and other miscellaneous services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

(Get Free Report)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

