Crestview Partners II GP L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lowered its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,401,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital accounts for about 90.8% of Crestview Partners II GP L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. owned approximately 33.15% of Victory Capital worth $655,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 127.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 185,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,276. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 57,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,947,546.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,219,127 shares in the company, valued at $74,629,241.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 146,814 shares of company stock worth $4,937,739 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

