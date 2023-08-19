Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), reports. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Cresco Labs stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRLBF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cresco Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Cresco Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

