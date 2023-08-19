Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $725.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.52 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,940 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

