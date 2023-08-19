Creditcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.18 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $41.60 million and $16.18 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000556 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 251,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.