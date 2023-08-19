Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Raises Dividend to $1.63 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.633 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.36.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $90.87.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 84.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 165.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,449 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 230.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter worth $351,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.