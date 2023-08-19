Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) to Issue Dividend of $1.13 on August 25th

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2023

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.1333 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ GLDI opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.35 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $137.49 and a 52-week high of $152.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.