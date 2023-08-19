Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) to Issue Dividend of $1.13 on August 25th

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.1333 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ GLDI opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.35 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $137.49 and a 52-week high of $152.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

