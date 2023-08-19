Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:CS remained flat at $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 324.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,972,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,245,000 after buying an additional 39,739,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,602,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,193,000 after buying an additional 5,106,960 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 9,736,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,598,000 after buying an additional 4,643,341 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 60.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,527,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 3,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,607.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,254,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,064,287 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

