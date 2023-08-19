Credit Suisse AG Sells 62,877 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,106,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,877 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $97,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 509,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,476,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 5,693,609 shares valued at $106,685,330. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $109.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average is $91.02.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

