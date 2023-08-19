Credit Suisse AG Sells 575,076 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575,076 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of Newmont worth $115,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 571,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after buying an additional 84,041 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

