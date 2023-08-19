Credit Suisse AG Sells 223,842 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 223,842 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $92,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $1,136,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,813,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CP opened at $78.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.72. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

