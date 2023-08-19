Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,953 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,260,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,953 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Edison International were worth $88,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

