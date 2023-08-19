Credit Suisse AG Purchases 52,878 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.31% of CrowdStrike worth $101,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,785,000 after buying an additional 91,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,250,000 after buying an additional 260,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,899,000 after acquiring an additional 110,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $203.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.92.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.53.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

