Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,187 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $110,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.57.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $845.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $821.03 and a 200 day moving average of $750.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $389.83 and a 52 week high of $892.03. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,018. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.