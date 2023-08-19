Credit Suisse AG Has $82.08 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Truist Financial worth $82,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,127,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,983,000 after purchasing an additional 363,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

