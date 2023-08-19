Credit Suisse AG Has $77.08 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of W.W. Grainger worth $77,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,792,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,098,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,933,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $703.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $746.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.87. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $743.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W.W. Grainger

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.