Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,388 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Phillips 66 worth $79,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %

PSX opened at $114.25 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

