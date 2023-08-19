Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $138.79 on Thursday. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $118.33 and a 1 year high of $160.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Credicorp by 204.3% during the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,103,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Credicorp by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,432,000 after acquiring an additional 489,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Credicorp by 805.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,203,000 after acquiring an additional 466,898 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Credicorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,515,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $50,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

