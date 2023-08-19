Coty (NYSE:COTY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

COTY opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Coty has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Coty by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Coty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Coty by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

