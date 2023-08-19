Cosmos Hits Market Capitalization of $2.62 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $7.57 or 0.00029104 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and $124.50 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

