Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,658. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. Corning’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

