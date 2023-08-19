Contrasting QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QuoteMedia and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuoteMedia presently has a consensus target price of $0.35, suggesting a potential upside of 16.63%. Given QuoteMedia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VIII.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $17.53 million 1.55 $440,000.00 N/A N/A CF Acquisition Corp. VIII N/A N/A $2.39 million N/A N/A

This table compares QuoteMedia and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuoteMedia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.6% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia 3.50% -54.11% 9.73% CF Acquisition Corp. VIII N/A -22.40% -16.67%

Summary

QuoteMedia beats CF Acquisition Corp. VIII on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies operating in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

