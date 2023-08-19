Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 46,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,701. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $193.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.18. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter worth about $245,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 302.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 132,594 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 412.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 91,339 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

