Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, August 23rd

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 23rd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd.
OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,953.74 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,280.00 and a 52 week high of $2,198.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,046.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,923.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.
