Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 35,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 543,066 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 1,385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 311,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 290,991 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,019,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 71,222 shares during the period.

About Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

