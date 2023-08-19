Conflux Price Down 28.8% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $405.35 million and $20.10 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,068.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00244575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.19 or 0.00714179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.00551793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00059462 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00119329 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,168,063,083 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,167,850,426.739862 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12698122 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $39,132,713.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

