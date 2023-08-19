Condor Capital Management Sells 135 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after buying an additional 1,165,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,690,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,624,000 after buying an additional 367,287 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after buying an additional 124,379 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTN stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,607. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.81%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.