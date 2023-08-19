Condor Capital Management Sells 133 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,944. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.34. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.56.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

