Condor Capital Management Sells 107 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHF. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 660.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter.

IHF traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.25. 17,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,723. The company has a market cap of $958.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $240.08 and a 1 year high of $282.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.63.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

