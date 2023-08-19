Condor Capital Management Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.73. 660,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,823. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

