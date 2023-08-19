Condor Capital Management Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock remained flat at $44.63 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,576,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,902,879. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

