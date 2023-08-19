Condor Capital Management Has $3.46 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,562,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,560,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,607 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.43. 229,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,483. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.05.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

